ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.36 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $17,789.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00027472 USD and is down -9.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $12,265.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

