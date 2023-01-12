Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

CSCO stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

