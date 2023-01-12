Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.2 %

MTD opened at $1,553.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,435.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,297.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,584.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.