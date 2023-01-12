Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

QCOM opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.