Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,518,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,139,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.08 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $383.44. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

