ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.36 ($6.84) and last traded at €6.36 ($6.84). 1,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.52 ($7.01).

ADLER Real Estate Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.91. The stock has a market cap of $695.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.87.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

