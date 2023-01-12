Adshares Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00007047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $46.91 million and $1.22 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004694 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002249 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,280 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

