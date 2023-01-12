Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $782,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $244.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts



Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

