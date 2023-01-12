Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.29% and a return on equity of 24.32%.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.