Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Shares Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 19,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.56.
About Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V)
Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.
