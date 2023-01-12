aelf Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.19 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $90.47 million and $6.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004700 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007080 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,787,511 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

