Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. 3,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,912. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

