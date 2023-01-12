Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 11,631 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of Schneider National worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Schneider National by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.