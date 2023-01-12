Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 1,202 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,440.60. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,366.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,328.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $982.60 and a one year high of $1,450.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

