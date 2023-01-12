Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 27,611 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 91,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3,888.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 182.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,255,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 361,969 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,861,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

