AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 8,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period.

