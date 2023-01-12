Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.81. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $21,137,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 197.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,315 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

