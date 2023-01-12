América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 1,474,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in América Móvil by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 56,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

