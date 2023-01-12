American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.77. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 696,428 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

