American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.77. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 696,428 shares.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

