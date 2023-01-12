Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Shares Down 3.8%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 6,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

