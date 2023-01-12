Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,381,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.25. 1,097,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,969,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $219.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

