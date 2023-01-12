Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.36. 58,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

