Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 40,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 119,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 55,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

