Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0727 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
