Ark One Day Volume Reaches $12.34 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $46.26 million and $12.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004730 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004211 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,356,538 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

