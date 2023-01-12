Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.81 Million in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares makes up 9.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 6.42% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,291,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.