Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Shares Up 9.1%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Ascletis Pharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

