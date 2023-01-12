Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 442.26 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 444.50 ($5.42). 50,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 101,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446 ($5.43).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47.

Asia Dragon Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Asia Dragon Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

Insider Transactions at Asia Dragon Trust

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

In other Asia Dragon Trust news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,725 ($11,848.20).

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

