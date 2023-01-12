ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 4.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $617,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 22.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ASML by 13.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 0.7 %

ASML stock opened at $649.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $777.92.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($516.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

