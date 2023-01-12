ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,000 ($12.18) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 920.45 ($11.21).

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 117.50 ($1.43) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 703.50 ($8.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,233,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,587. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 603.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 714.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £703.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2,269.35. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,548 ($31.04).

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,052.63).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

