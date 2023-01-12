Asset Planning Corporation Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $397.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.