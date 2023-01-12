Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.24 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Astar has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $65.24 million and $3.97 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00438715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,841.60 or 0.30987287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.01003152 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

