Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stake Reduced by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Astronics comprises about 3.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Astronics worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 319,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,653,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $340.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.50. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $131.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

