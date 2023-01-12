Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 2.6 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.