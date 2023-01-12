Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Shares of AI opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 102.56. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.22.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.55 target price (down from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

