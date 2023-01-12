Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AI opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 102.56. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.22.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.55 target price (down from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Stories

