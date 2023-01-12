Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 28.9% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $15.26 or 0.00081043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

