Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 28.9% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $15.26 or 0.00081043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064197 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009830 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023798 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000115 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
