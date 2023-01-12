AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.20 by Berenberg Bank

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.20 ($34.62) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €32.90 ($35.38) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching €27.33 ($29.39). The company had a trading volume of 3,871,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.50. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.