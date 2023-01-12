Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.03 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to over $5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $96.71.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.