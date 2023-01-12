AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $44.46 on Thursday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.