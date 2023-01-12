Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $163.69 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $163.69 million and $2.87 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

