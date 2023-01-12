Balancer (BAL) Market Cap Hits $282.14 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $282.14 million and $7.64 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00032609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003224 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00453707 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,821.07 or 0.32025072 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00983968 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,681,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,585,846 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
