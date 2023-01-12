Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $289,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,794,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

