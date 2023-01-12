Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

