Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $388,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $219.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

