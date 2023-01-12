Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $556,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGM stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

