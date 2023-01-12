Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 117.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.6545 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

