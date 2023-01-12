Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 520,314 shares.The stock last traded at $96.27 and had previously closed at $96.03.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

