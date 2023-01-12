Bank of The West Has $706,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Adobe were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $541.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.35.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

