Bank of The West Has $706,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Adobe were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $541.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.35.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.