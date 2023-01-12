Bank of The West Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Aflac were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 179.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $3,754,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,637.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 549,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after buying an additional 543,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

