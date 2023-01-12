Bank of The West Invests $221,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

